Dec 20 (Reuters) - BOYNER PERAKENDE:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO PARTICIPATE IN PAID-IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT ALTINYILDIZ TEKSTIL BY 46.0 MILLION LIRA

* TO EXERCISE PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS AND DECIDED TO PAY PREMIUMS ON ISSUED SHARES WORTH OF 184.0 MILLION LIRA

* PAID-IN CAPITAL OF ALTINYILDIZ TEKSTIL INCREASES TO 101.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 55.0 MILLION LIRA

