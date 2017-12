Dec 20 (Reuters) - ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE (BIST):

* ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE (BIST) DECIDES TO TRANSFER DOGTAS KELEBEK, ISIKLAR ENERJI AND IHLAS GAYRIMENKUL TO BIST STARS MARKET FROM BIST MAIN MARKET

* DECISION TO COME INTO EFFECT AS OF JAN. 2018

