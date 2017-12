Dec 20(Reuters) - BF HOLDING SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT BONIFICHE FERRARESI HAS APPROVED THE PROJECT FOR THE PARTIAL SPIN OFF OF 21 PROPERTIES IN THE AREZZO PROVINCE

* ASSETS TO BE TRANSFERRED TO NEWLY CREATED COMPANY LEOPOLDINE

* TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* ALL LEOPOLDINE SHARES WILL BE ASSIGNED TO BF HOLDING

* IS EVALUATING PARTNERSHIPS IN THE REAL ESTATE SECTOR TO SUPPORT THE PARTIAL SPIN-OFF PROJECT

