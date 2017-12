BRIEF-Rostelecom To Provide Video Surveillance For Russian Presidential Elections In 2018

Dec 20(Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED TO PROVIDE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE TO MONITOR RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN MARCH 2018

* SAYS IT WILL BE A SOLE PROVIDER OF VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM, INTERNET TRANSMISSION OF LIVE VOTING, AND STORING VIDEO RECORDS FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

* ROSTELECOM FIRST ORGANISED VIDEO SURVEILLANCE FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN 2012, THE VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTED THEN TO 13 BILLION ROUBLES (bit.ly/2krMoii)

