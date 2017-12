Dec 20(Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* TRAKYA YATIRIM HOLDING ACQUIRES 5.8 PERCENT SHARES OF TURKIYE SINAI KALKINMA BANKASI (TSKB) AFTER MERGER WITH FORMER SHAREHOLDER CAMIS YATIRIM

