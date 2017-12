BRIEF-Agora's Helios Signs LoI Regarding Investment In New Firm

Dec 21 (Reuters) - AGORA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT, HELIOS SA, SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT (TERM SHEET) WITH TWO INDIVIDUALS IN ORDER TO SET UP A COMPANY

* THE NEWLY CREATED COMPANY WOULD ESTABLISH AND RUN A CHAIN OF PLACES TO EAT IN THE ‘FAST CASUAL’ SEGMENT

* HELIOS PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 10 MILLION ZLOTYS AND OWN 90 PERCENT OF THE NEW COMPANY CAPITAL

* TWO INDIVIDUALS WOULD OWN 5 PERCENT EACH WITH AN OPTION TO EXTEND THEIR OWNERSHIP UP TO 30 PERCENT IN TOTAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)