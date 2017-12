Dec 21(Reuters) - BUDGET TELECOM SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY ISSUANCE OF SECOND TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (ORNANE) WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED FOR EUR 2 MLN

* ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS (BSA) ALLOTTED FREE OF CHARGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

* 6 BSA ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO SUBSCRIBE TO 1 CO SHARE, AT EUR 6.78 PER SHR

* BSA TO BE TRADED ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

