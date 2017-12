Dec 21 (Reuters) - YAPI KREDI BANKASI:

* EXECUTES FUTURE FLOW AND TREASURY FINANCING TRANSACTIONS AT USD 285 MILLION AND EUR 140 MILLION WITH MATURITIES BETWEEN 5 AND 7 YEARS

* TRANSACTIONS EXECUTED WITH 7 DIFFERENT INVESTORS

