BRIEF-Caixabank Buys Issuing And Point Of Sale Businesses From Banco BPI

Dec 22 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY, CAIXABANK PAYMENTS WILL BUY FROM BANCO BPI ITS ISSUING BUSINESS FOR 53 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS COMERCIA GLOBAL PAYMENTS (ENTITY IN WHICH CAIXABANK HAS A 49 PCT STAKE) WILL BUY FROM BANCO BPI ITS ACQUIRING BUSINESS (POS- POINT OF SALE) FOR 60 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS CAIXABANK PAYMENTS AND COMERCIA WILL APPOINT BANCO BPI AS ITS EXCLUSIVE AGENT FOR DISTRIBUTING PRODUCTS AFFECTED BY THE BUSINESS ACQUIRED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)