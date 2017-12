Dec 22 (Reuters) - Unieuro SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF THE LAST SET OF STORES BELONGING TO GRUPPO CERIONI S.P.A.

* THE TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE FORM JAN 1, 2018, MARKS THE COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF A TOTAL OF 19 STORES

