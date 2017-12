Dec 22 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER GALATASARAY SPOR KULUBU DERNEGI DECIDES TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN JAN. 13, 2018 IN THE HALL OF GALATASARAY HIGH SCHOOL

* IT WILL BE DELAYED TO JAN. 20, 2018 IF THERE WAS NO WORKING MAJORITY IN THE FIRST MEETING

