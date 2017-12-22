Spanish stock futures tumble, bond yields rise after Catalan separatists win election

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Spain’s main stock index fell and bond yields rose on Friday after separatists won a slim majority in a regional election in Catalonia.

Spain’s IBEX futures opened down 1.2 percent before tumbling further, last down 1.8 percent and indicating a sharp fall at the open as the country’s political crisis, which has damaged the economy and caused a business exodus from Catalonia, deepened.

Spanish bond yields also edged higher in early deals. Spain’s 10-year borrowing costs were up 4 basis points, to 1.515 percent.

Euro zone stocks were also set for a downbeat open with Euro STOXX 50 futures down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)