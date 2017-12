Dec 22 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY FIRST TENANT IN GREENHOUSE BXL

* AS FROM OCTOBER 2018, CAZIMIR WILL LEASE AN OFFICE SURFACE AREA OF 700 M² FOR A FIXED PERIOD OF 9 YEARS.

Source text: bit.ly/2BwZ4P9

