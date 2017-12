BRIEF-Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie Withdraws Financial Guidance

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS WITHDRAWN ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM MARCH

* THE GUIDANCE COULD NOT BE ACHIEVED DUE TO DELAY IN AN IMPLEMENTATION OF A JOINT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN LUBLIN WITH DW NORD SP. Z O.O.

* THE DELAY WAS CAUSED BY LACK OF FINANCING AS B AND C SERIES BONDS ISSUE HAVE FAILED TO TAKE PLACE

* THE COMPANY IS IN TALKS ON RAISING A BANKING CREDIT TO FINANCE THE PROJECT IN LUBLIN

