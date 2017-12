Dec 25 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS NOT RECEIVED FROM TELEHORSE A REMAINING PRICE FOR THE STAKE IN RED DEV STUDIO AMOUNTING TO 1.32 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS WILL USE ITS RIGHT TO TRANSFER OWNERSHIP OF THE STAKE BACK AND TO KEEP THE EARLIER PAYMENT FOR RED DEV STUDIO STAKE OF 0.39 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS A RESULT OF TRANSFERRING BACK THE STAKE IT WILL OWN A 47.17 PERCENT STAKE IN RED DEV STUDIO

