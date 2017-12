Dec 25 (Reuters) - DEVORAN SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED FROM NEW EUROPE ALPHA - FUND MANAGEMENT SERVICES SP. Z O.O. AND OFFERED TO BUY 120 SHARES IN FCB 27 SP. Z O. O. FOR 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS INTENDS TO REPLY TO THE OFFER AND ENGAGE IN TALKS

