Dec 27 (Reuters) - TAC TARIM:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SHAREHOLDER TAHSIN ALTUN TRANSFERS 3.9 MILLION SHARES TO ATILLA ALTUN

* TOTAL STAKES OF ATILLA ALTUN INCREASES TO 55.09 PERCENT FROM 0.02 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)