Dec 28 (Reuters) - TEN SQUARE GAMES

* HAS FILED AN IPO PROSPECTUS TO THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) AND PLANS TO DEBUT ON THE MAIN MARKET OF THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE IN 2018, THE COMPANY SAYS IN A STATEMENT

* TEN SQUARE GAMES IS A COMPUTER GAME PRODUCER

* THE COMPANY WAS FOUNDED IN 2011 BY MACIEJ POPOWICZ AND ARKADIUSZ PERNAL

* THE COMPANY HAS PUBLISHED OVER 160 GAMES SO FAR WHICH HAVE BEEN DOWNLOADED OVER 210 MILLION TIMES (Gdynia Newsroom)