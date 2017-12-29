FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Skanska sells property in Boston, for about 60 MUSD
December 29, 2017 / 6:38 AM / a day ago

RPT-BRIEF-Skanska sells property in Boston, for about 60 MUSD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story with changes in headline, no changes in text)

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Sells Watermark Seaport multi-family development in Boston, USA, to CLPF Residences at Seaport LLC.

* Skanska’s equity ownership is 42.75 percent. Skanska’s portion of the divestment, about USD 60 million, about SEK 510 million, will be recorded by Skanska USA Commercial Development in the fourth quarter of 2017.

* The transfer of ownership of the property to CLPF Residences at Seaport LLC will occur in the first quarter of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

