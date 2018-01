Jan 2 (Reuters) - Artifex Mundi SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO STOP WORKS ON ITS FREE-TO-PLAY GAMES CUTE DRAGONS: EXOTIC SQUASH, RABBITS INC., AS WELL AS SELECTED PROTOTYPES OF PREMIUM GAMES

* IT WILL MAKE A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF 4.05 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IT IS RUNNING IMPAIRMENT TESTS ON OTHER THREE FREE-TO-PLAY PROJECTS, WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN JAN.

