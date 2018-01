Jan 2 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA SPA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SOLD 99 PCT STAKE IN DIANA BIS SRL TO SMA SRL FOR EUR 2 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF THE SALE, THE DEBT OF THE COMPANY IS REDUCED BY ABOUT EUR 21 MILLION

