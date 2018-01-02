Ireland plans 10-year (May 2028) euro bond

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Ireland has mandated Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura as joint lead managers for a forthcoming long 10-year euro RegS benchmark transaction, maturing 15 May 2028.

The syndicated transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation.

The issuer’s ratings are Moody’s A2 (Stable), Standard & Poor’s A+ (Stable), Fitch Ratings A+ (Stable). (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong; editing by Alex Chambers)