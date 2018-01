Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indos SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT A COURT HAD DISMISSED THE COMPANY‘S CLAIM AGAINST PEKAO SA FOR PAYMENT OF A BANKING GUARANTEE OF 6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAID IT PLANS TO LODGE AN APPEAL ONCE IT RECEIVES A WRITTEN JUSTIFICATION OF THE RULING

