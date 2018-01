Jan 3 (Reuters) - Czerwona Torebka SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ENAVILLE INVESTMENTS SA HAS DIVESTED ITS ENTIRE 16.18 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO ITS SOLE SHAREHOLDER, SOWINIEC FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY ZAMKNIETY

