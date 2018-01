Jan 3 (Reuters) - Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA (Impresa SGPS SA):

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SOLD A PORTFOLIO OF PUBLICATIONS FOR 10.2 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS FULL IMPACT OF THE OPERATION HAS NOT BEEN FULLY EVALUATED AS IT CAN INCUR GOODWILL WRITE-OFFS

Source text: bit.ly/2lKwIGE

