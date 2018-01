Jan 3 (Reuters) - Pilab SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT FOLLOWING REGISTRATION OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE A FUND AVIVA INVESTORS FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY OTWARTY HAS INCREASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 9.11% FROM 4.07%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)