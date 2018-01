Jan 3 (Reuters) - PRIME CAR MANAGEMENT (PCM)

* THE EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) HAS INVESTED 46.8 MILLION ZLOTYS IN BONDS ISSUED BY PCM AS PART OF THE COMPANY‘S 250 MILLION ZLOTY BOND ISSUE, EBRD SAID IN A STATEMENT ON TUESDAY

* THE PROCEEDS WILL ENABLE PCM TO EXPAND ITS LEASING ACTIVITY, SUPPORTING THE GROWTH OF ITS SMALL BUSINESS AND CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN POLAND, THE BANK ADDED

* PCM INFORMED ABOUT THE BOND ISSUE IN DEC.

