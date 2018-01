BRIEF-PFR FUND Raises Stake In Rafako To 9.9 pct

Jan 3 (Reuters) - RAFAKO SA:

* PFR FUND, THE POLISH ENTERPRISES INVESTMENT FUND FIPP FIZ AN, RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 9.9 PCT FROM BELOW 0.01 PCT FOLLOWING CO‘S CAPITAL INCREASE

* IN OCT., FIPP FIZ AN SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS ENTITLING TO ACQUISITION OF MAXIMUM OF 12,615,768 RAFAKO SERIES K SHARE

* IN JULY RAFAKO INFORMED ABOUT ITS PLANS TO RAISE 150-180 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM SERIES K ISSUE

* ALSO IN JULY, THE COMPANY SIGNED LOI REGARDING COOPERATION WITH FIPP FIZ AN AND PFR ‍​

