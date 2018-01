BRIEF-Grupa Trinity Units Sign Contracts, Investment Agreement

Jan 4 (Reuters) - GRUPA TRINITY SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS INDIRECTLY-OWNED UNITS SIGNED CONTRACTS WITH INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT SA AND EMONETY.PL SA TO ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO INTERNET DOMAINS AND LICENSES

* THE UNITS ARE GOLDENMARK SA, SYSTEMS SP. K. AND MENNICA WROCLAWSKA CENTRUM DYSTRYBUCJI SP. Z O.O.

* TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACTS AMOUNT TO 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* GOLDENMARK ALSO SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT, EMONETY.PL, AGNIESZKA MEJER AND MIROSLAW MEJER

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT, PRODUCTS OF GOLDENMARK WILL BE SOLD IN THE EMONETY.PL SALES NETWORK

* AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT, GOLDENMARK IS ALSO TO ACQUIRE NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT REPRESENTING NO MORE THAN 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL AT 0.1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ALTOGETHER, INCLUDING NEWLY ISSUED SHARES, GOLDENMARK HAS TO REACH AT LEAST 75% IN SHARE CAPITAL OF INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL FROM THE OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

Source texts for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)