BRIEF-Sanofi And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Enter Into Partnership

Jan 8 (Reuters) - SANOFI SA:

* AND ALNYLAM, ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY STRATEGIC RESTRUCTURING OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS RARE DISEASE ALLIANCE

* SANOFI WILL OBTAIN GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO FITUSIRAN

* GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF FITUSIRAN, UPON APPROVAL, WILL BE DONE BY SANOFI GENZYME

* ALNYLAM WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF FITUSIRAN PRODUCTS

* ALNYLAM TO OBTAIN GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ITS INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTICS PROGRAMS FOR THE TREATMENT OF ATTR AMYLOIDOSIS, INCLUDING PATISIRAN AND ALN-TTRSC02

* SANOFI WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF THESE ATTR AMYLOIDOSIS PRODUCTS

