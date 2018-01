BRIEF-Lubawa: Ordering Party Withdraws From Delivery Contract

Jan 8 (Reuters) - LUBAWA SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT MILITARY CENTER OF PHARMACY AND MEDICAL TECHNIQUES IN CELESTYNOW TERMINATED 7.6 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS CONTRACT WITH COMPANY SIGNED ON SEPT. 12, 2017

* UNDER THE CONTRACT COMPANY WAS TO DELIVER 8 FIELD MEDICAL FACILITIES

* AFTER THE FIRST DELIVERY OF 4 FIELD MEDICAL FACILITIES, ON NOV. 27, 2017 THE ORDERING PARTY WITHDREW FROM CONTRACT STATING THAT ONE OF DELIVERED ELEMENTS DOES NOT MEET ONE OF THE CRITERIA PROVIDED IN THE ORDER

* THE COMPANY IS REMOVING THE NON-CONFORMITY OF THE DELIVERY ITEM WHAT IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE TIME ALLOWED BY PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LAW

* IN OPINION OF THE COMPANY WITHDRAWAL FROM THE CONTRACT IS INEFFECTIVE

* COMPANY DECIDED TO REVEAL ABOVEMENTIONED DETAILS AS THEY MIGHT AFFECT FY 2017 RESULTS

