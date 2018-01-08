FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays plc marketing 15yr GBP holdco benchmark, Jan 2024 tap
January 8, 2018 / 9:18 AM / a day ago

Barclays plc marketing 15yr GBP holdco benchmark, Jan 2024 tap

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) -

* 15yr benchmark at UKT4.25% Jun 2032 +185 area IPTs, Jan 2024 tap at UKT2.75% Sep 2024 +145 area. Pricing today. Due 17 Jan 2033 and 17 Jan 2024, pay 17 Jan. 15yr is SEC registered, NYSE listing, 100k/1k denoms. Tap is off DIP, Reg S registered, London listing, 100k/1k denoms. Both have MWC. (9:10am)

Barclays PLC (holdco) has mandated Barclays as bookrunner for a dual-tranche sterling holdco transaction, which will consist of a new 15yr benchmark and a tap of its GBP950m 3.125% January 2024. MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID – Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA. (9:10am)

