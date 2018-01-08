FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caffil names leads for 8yr and 15yr euro OF covered benchmarks
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
sport
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2018 / 9:20 AM / a day ago

Caffil names leads for 8yr and 15yr euro OF covered benchmarks

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL) has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, SG CIB and UniCredit as joint bookrunners for its upcoming dual-tranche 8-year and 15-year euro-denominated Public Sector Obligation Fonciere - CRDIV-compliant / ECBC Covered Bond labelled benchmark transaction.

The tranches are expected to be rated Aaa by Moody‘s, AA+ by S&P and AA by Fitch. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA Stabilisation.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.