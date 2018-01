BRIEF-Sporting Signs Three New Players

Jan 8 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON SATURDAY SIGNS PLAYERS RUBEN RIBEIRO, JOSIP MISIC AND WENDEL

* CLUB REACHED AGREEMENT WITH RIO AVE FC FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF PLAYER RUBEN RIBEIRO WHO SIGNED CONTRACT FOR TWO AND A HALF SEASONS

* CLUB REACHED AGREEMENT WITH HNK RIJEKA FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF PLAYER JOSIP MISIC WHO SIGNED CONTRACT UNTIL 2023

* CLUB REACHED AGREEMENT WITH FLUMINENSE FC FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF PLAYER WENDEL WHO SIGNED CONTRACT UNTIL 2023

* ALL THREE CONTRACTS LEAVE SPORTING WITH 100 PERCENT OF PLAYERS ECONOMIC AND SPORTS RIGHTS AND INCLUDE TERMINATION CLAUSE OF 60 MILLION EUROS

