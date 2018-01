Jan 8 (Reuters) - SINPAS REIT:

* SHAREHOLDER OMER FARUK CELIK SELLS HIS TOTAL 38.5 MILLION NOMINAL SHARES OR 6.4 PERCENT STAKES IN SINPAS REIT AT 0.78 LIRA PER SHARE

