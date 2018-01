(Corrects to remove extraneous words in first bullet)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES TO DATE ROSE 8 PERCENT

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE, REITERATES EPS GUIDANCE

* REAFFIRMS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 TO $0.44