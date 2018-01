BRIEF-R22 Announces Changes In Shareholder Structure

Jan 9 (Reuters) - R22 SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT JACEK DUCH HAS DECREASED ITS DIRECT STAKE IN THE CO TO 29.39% FROM 39.02%

* ANNOUNCED THAT ROBERT DWERNICKI DIRECT STAKE HAS DECREASED TO 13.1% FROM 17.4%

* SAID THAT JAKUB DWERNICKI DIRECT STAKE HAS DECREASED TO 17.61% FROM 23.38%

* JAKUB DWERNICKI, IN COOPERATION WITH JACEK DUCH, ROBERT DWERNICKI, SEBASTIAN GORECKI, ANDRZEJ DWERNICKI, AGNIESZKA DWERNICKA-PIASECKA AND ROBERT STASIK (SHAREHOLDERS), HAVE DECREASED THEIR STAKE TO 63.34% FROM 84.10%

* CHANGES ARE A RESULT OF REGISTRATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF THE CO

