Oman starts marketing triple-tranche US dollar bond

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Oman has opened books on a triple-tranche US dollar bond offering, according to leads.

The sovereign has started marketing five-year notes at Treasuries plus 205bp area, a 10-year bond at plus 325bp area and a 30-year tranche at plus 410bp area.

All three tranches will be of benchmark size.

The deal is today’s business via Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and SMBC Nikko.

Oman is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)