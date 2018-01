Jan 9 (Reuters) - LOGO YAZILIM SANAYI:

* ITS ROMANIA-BASED 100 PERCENT OWNED SUBSIDIARY TOTALSOFT SIGNS A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH ARCHITECTED BUSINESS SOLUTIONS (ABS) TO ACQUIRE ABS

* ABS IS A ROMANIA-BASED INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANCY FIRM SPECIALIZED IN RETAIL, TECHNOLOGY AND OUTSOURCING

* AFTER ACQUISITION AND MERGER PROCESS IS COMPLETED, IT IS FORESEEN THAT ABS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN 20 PERCENT TOTALSOFT‘S SHARES

