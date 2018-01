BRIEF-Tender Offer Price Of 3.55 Zloty/Shr Does Not Reflect Fair Value Of Robyg - Funds

Jan 10 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED LETTER IN WHICH FUNDS THAT ARE THE COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDERS STATED THAT PROPOSED TENDER OFFER PRICE OF 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE DOES NOT REFLECT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY

* EACH OF FUNDS DECLARED TO BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED, TENDERER, THAT IT WOULD NOT SELL THE COMPANY‘S SHARES AT 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* AMONG FUNDS ARE: OFE PZU ZLOTA JESIEN, PKO BP BANKOWY OFE, GENERALI OFE, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, AEGON OFE, ARKA BZ WBK FIO, ARKA PRESTIZ SFIO, CREDIT AGRICOLE FIO AND AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK

