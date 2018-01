Jan 10 (Reuters) - POLMED SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED IN CONSORTIUM DEALS WITH TWO BRANCHES OF PGNIG ON PROVISION OF MEDICAL SERVICES

* CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF POLMED, THE LEADER, AND PETRA MEDICA SP. Z O.O.

* COMPANY ALSO SIGNED ONE DEAL DIRECTLY WITH ANOTHER BRANCH OF PGNIG

* ESTIMATES TOTAL VALUE OF ALL ABOVEMENTIONED DEALS AT 6.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

