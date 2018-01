BRIEF-Sygnity Says FY 2016/2017 Result To Be Affected Negatively By About 62 Mln Zlotys

Jan 10 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT IDENTIFIED RISK OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN VALUATION OF LONG-TERM PROJECT IN FIELD OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION (PROJECT)

* ON THE SAME DAY COMPANY UPDATED BUDGET ESTIMATES FOR OTHER LONG-TERM IT PROJECTS

* ACCORDING TO ESTIMATES FY 2016/2017 RESULT TO BE AFFECTED NEGATIVELY BY ABOUT 62 MILLION ZLOTYS, OUT OF WHICH 51 MILLION ZLOTYS CONSIDERS PROJECT AND PART OF THIS AMOUNT SHOULD BE INCLUDED IN COMPANY‘S RESULTS FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

