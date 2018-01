Jan 12 (Reuters) - SKOCZKOWSKA FABRYKA KAPELUSZY POLKAP SA (POLKAP):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON A CAPITAL INCREASE ON FEB. 7

* PLANS TO RAISE CAPITAL UP TO 7.5 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 3.5 MILLIONS VIA A SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO 8 MILLION SERIES F SHARES AT THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.5 ZLOTY EACH

* THE SHARES ARE TO BE ISSUED VIA A PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)