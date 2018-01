Jan 15 (Reuters) - CODERE SA:

* SAID LATE ON FRIDAY, ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS REMOVES JOSE ANTONIO MARTINEZ SAMPEDRO AS CHAIRMAN AND LUIS JAVIER MARTINEZ SAMPEDRO AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, WHO WILL REMAIN AS PROPRIETARY DIRECTORS

* BOARD APPOINTS NORMAN SORENSEN VALDEZ AS NEW NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND VICENTE DI LORETO AS GENERAL MANAGER OF CODERE GROUP

Source text: bit.ly/2B2B3dU

