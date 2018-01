Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L):

* SAYS ACQUIRED 1.1 MLN TONNES OF RAILS IN 2017 VERSUS 0.9 MLN TONNES OF RAILS YEAR AGO

* SAYS BOUGHT 0.7 MLN TONNES OF RAILS FROM EVRAZ AND 0.3 MLN TONNES OF RAILS FROM MECHEL

