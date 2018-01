BRIEF-Landi Renzo Signs Agreement To Reorganize Its Unit Lovato Gas

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE AGREEMENT CONCERNING THE REORGANIZATION OF LOVATO GAS WAS SIGNED AT THE VENETO REGION LABOR DEPARTMENT

* AFTER THE REORGANIZATION, LOVATO GAS WILL HAVE A TOTAL OF 23 EMPLOYEES, COMPARED TO THE 90 PREVIOUSLY EMPLOYED AND IN LINE WITH THE ACTIVITY THAT WILL BE CARRIED OUT

* THE AGREEMENT ALLOWS REACHING THE IMPORTANT GOAL OF THE 2018-2022 STRATEGIC PLAN CONCERNING THE TURNAROUND OF THE COMPANY WITHIN THE PROJECT “EXCELLENCE”

