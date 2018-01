BRIEF-Krezus Plans To Acquire WMD For 160 Mln Zlotys

Jan 16 (Reuters) - KREZUS SA, BORYSZEW, IMPEXMETAL:

* BORYSZEW AND ITS UNIT IMPEXMETAL SAID ON MONDAY THAT THEY HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM KREZUS FOR AN ACQUISITION OF WALCOWNIA METALI DZIEDZICE (WMD) FOR 160 MILLION ZLOTYS

* KREZUS SAYS THAT THE FINAL PRICE WOULD BE SET AFTER DUE DILIGENCE CHECKS AND THE COMPANY PLANS TO PAY FOR THE TRANSACTION FROM AN INVESTMENT LOAN AND OWN FUNDS

* BORYSZEW AND IMPEXMETAL INFORMED THAT THEY HAVE JOINED PRELIMINARY TALKS WITH KREZUS BUT THAT NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE YET REGARDING THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

* ALL THREE FIRMS ARE CONTROLLED BY THE POLISH BUSINESSMAN RYSZARD KARKOSIK

