BRIEF-MolMed: Zalmoxis Can Be Reimbursed In Germany For EUR 163,900 Per Infusion

Jan 16 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR MEDICINE SPA:

* SAYS THAT AS OF JAN 15 ZALMOXIS CAN BE PRESCRIBED AND REIMBURSED IN GERMANY AT THE PRICE OF EUR 163,900 PER INFUSION

* APPROVED DOSAGE FORESEES ONE OR MORE INFUSIONS, UP TO A MAXIMUM OF FOUR, TILL IMMUNE-RECONSTITUTION IS ACHIEVED

* MOLMED WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY OF ZALMOXIS, WHILE DOMPÉ FARMACEUTICI WILL CONDUCT ACTIVITIES AIMED AT MARKETING THE THERAPY IN GERMANY

* DOMPÉ WILL PAY MOLMED A PURCHASE PRICE PROPORTIONAL TO THE REIMBURSED PRICE OF THE PRODUCT

