BRIEF-Prisa Board Approves Framework Agreement With Majority Of Creditors

Jan 17 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE BOARD HAD APPROVED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT(THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT) WITH THE MAJORITY OF THE FINANCIAL CREDITORS OF THE COMPANY

* THE AGREEMENT INCLUDES EXTENSION OF DEBT MATURITY UNTIL NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2022

* THE PAYMENT CALENDAR DOES NOT ENTAIL MANDATORY REPAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST THREE YEARS UNTIL DECEMBER 2020

* THE AGREEMENT ENTAILS A FIRST REPAYMENT AMOUNTING TO 450 MILLION EUROS TO BE MADE WITH THE FUNDS OBTAINED WITH THE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED BY THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING HELD ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017

* THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO THE COMPANY EXECUTING THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 450 MILLION EUROS

* BOARD ALSO APPROVES CHANGES IN PRISA‘S MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)