BRIEF-SendR FY 2017 Net Income At 3.95 Million Euros

* NET INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 IS EUR 3,953,125.37

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.01 PER DIVIDEND-BEARING SHARE

* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND AT THE SAME TIME A CAPITAL REDUCTION; TO DISTRIBUTE AN AMOUNT OF EUR 4.50 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS AS PART OF THE CAPITAL REDUCTION

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO A DISTRIBUTION TO THE INDIVIDUAL DIVIDEND-BEARING SHARE IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 2.46 PER SHARE

